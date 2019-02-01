Head-To-Head Survey: Puradyn Filter Technologies (PFTI) and Dana (DAN)

Puradyn Filter Technologies (OTCMKTS:PFTI) and Dana (NYSE:DAN) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability and earnings.

Dividends

Dana pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Puradyn Filter Technologies does not pay a dividend. Dana pays out 15.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Dana has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years.

This table compares Puradyn Filter Technologies and Dana’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Puradyn Filter Technologies $2.25 million 1.81 -$1.23 million N/A N/A Dana $7.21 billion 0.35 $100.00 million $2.52 6.99

Dana has higher revenue and earnings than Puradyn Filter Technologies.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Puradyn Filter Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.4% of Dana shares are owned by institutional investors. 25.5% of Puradyn Filter Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Dana shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Puradyn Filter Technologies and Dana, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Puradyn Filter Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Dana 0 5 8 0 2.62

Dana has a consensus price target of $22.30, indicating a potential upside of 26.56%. Given Dana’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Dana is more favorable than Puradyn Filter Technologies.

Volatility & Risk

Puradyn Filter Technologies has a beta of 0.89, indicating that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dana has a beta of 1.68, indicating that its stock price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Puradyn Filter Technologies and Dana’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Puradyn Filter Technologies -8.26% N/A -18.03% Dana 2.79% 34.30% 7.23%

Summary

Dana beats Puradyn Filter Technologies on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Puradyn Filter Technologies

Puradyn Filter Technologies, Inc. designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes bypass oil filtration systems for use with internal combustion engines and hydraulic equipment that use lubricating oil worldwide. The company offers its products under the Puradyn trademark. Its Puradyn systems clean oil by providing a second circuit of oil filtration and treatment to continually remove solid, liquid, and gaseous contaminants from the oil through a filtration and evaporation process. The company also manufactures disposable replacement filter elements for the Puradyn system. It serves oil and gas services, power generation, construction and forestry, commercial marine, mining, and transportation industries. The company's products are marketed to various industries that include hydraulic applications and other users of engines or equipment that utilize up to 50 weight oil for lubrication. It markets and sells its products directly, as well as through manufacturer's representatives, distributors, or other agents to OEMs, other distributors, and national accounts. The company was founded in 1987 and is based in Boynton Beach, Florida.

About Dana

Dana Incorporated provides drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products to vehicle and engine manufacturer in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Commercial Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Off-Highway Driveline Technologies, and Power Technologies. The Light Vehicle Driveline Technologies segment offers front axles, rear axles, driveshafts/propshafts, differentials, torque couplings, modular and axle tube assemblies, rear drive and power transfer units, axle shafts, and EV gearboxes for use in light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover utility vehicles, vans, and passenger cars. The Commercial Vehicle Driveline Technologies segment provides steer and drive axles, driveshafts, and tire inflation systems for medium and heavy duty trucks, buses, and specialty vehicles. The Off-Highway Driveline Technologies segment manufactures front and rear axles, driveshafts, transmissions, torque converters, wheel, track, winch planetary drives, industrial gear boxes, tire inflation systems, and electronic controls, as well as hydraulic valves, pumps, and motors for use in construction, earth moving, agricultural, mining, forestry, material handling, and industrial stationary applications. The Power Technologies segment offers gaskets, cover modules, heat shields, engine sealing systems, cooling products, and heat transfer products for light vehicle, medium/heavy vehicle, and off-highway markets. The company was formerly known as Dana Holding Corporation and changed its name to Dana Incorporated in August 2016. Dana Incorporated was founded in 1904 and is headquartered in Maumee, Ohio.

