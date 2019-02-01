Head to Head Contrast: NEC (NIPNF) & Electronics For Imaging (EFII)

NEC (OTCMKTS:NIPNF) and Electronics For Imaging (NASDAQ:EFII) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares NEC and Electronics For Imaging’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NEC $25.69 billion 0.30 $412.83 million N/A N/A Electronics For Imaging $993.26 million 1.17 -$15.34 million $0.27 97.81

NEC has higher revenue and earnings than Electronics For Imaging.

Profitability

This table compares NEC and Electronics For Imaging’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NEC 1.26% 3.50% 1.33% Electronics For Imaging -2.27% 0.51% 0.28%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for NEC and Electronics For Imaging, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NEC 0 0 0 0 N/A Electronics For Imaging 1 3 4 0 2.38

Electronics For Imaging has a consensus target price of $30.16, suggesting a potential upside of 14.20%. Given Electronics For Imaging’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Electronics For Imaging is more favorable than NEC.

Summary

NEC beats Electronics For Imaging on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NEC

NEC Corporation engages in the integration of information technology (IT) and network technologies worldwide. It operates in four segments: Public, Enterprise, Telecom Carrier, and System Platform. The company provides systems integration services, such as systems implementation and consulting; maintenance and support services; outsourcing/cloud services; and system equipment. It also provides network infrastructure products, including core network products, mobile phone base stations, submarine systems comprising submarine cable and ocean observation systems, optical transmission systems, routers/switches, and mobile backhaul products, as well as telecom operations and management solutions, and other services/solutions. In addition, the company provides hardware products, such as servers, mainframes, supercomputers, storage products, business PCs, tablet devices, POS, ATMs, control equipment, wireless LAN routers, displays, and projectors; and software products that consist of integrated operation management, application servers, and security and database software. Further, it offers enterprise network solutions that include IP telephony systems, WAN/wireless access equipment, and LAN products; data center infrastructure services; and safety products, which include biometric solutions comprising face recognition and fingerprint identification, surveillance products, Smart energy products, and lighting equipment. Additionally, the company engages in the provision of IT services for retail sector; and manufacturing co-creation program activities. It primarily serves governments, governmental agencies, local governments, public institutions, financial institutions, and other organizations, as well as telecom carriers. The company was formerly known as Nippon Electric Company, Limited and changed its name to NEC Corporation in April 1983. NEC Corporation was founded in 1899 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Electronics For Imaging

Electronics for Imaging, Inc. provides industrial format display graphics, corrugated packaging and display, textile, and ceramic tile decoration digital inkjet printers worldwide. Its Industrial Inkjet segment offers VUTEk format display graphics, Nozomi corrugated packaging and display, Reggiani textile, and Cretaprint ceramic tile decoration and building material industrial digital inkjet printers; digital ultra-violet curable, light emitting diode curable, ceramic, water-based, thermoforming, and specialty inks; various textile inks, including dye sublimation, pigmented, reactive dye, acid dye, pure disperse dye, and water-based dispersed printing inks, as well as coatings; digital inkjet printer parts; and professional services. The company's Productivity Software segment provides software suite that enables end-to-end business and production workflows for the print and packaging industry. This segment offers packaging suite for tag and label, cartons, and flexible packaging businesses; corrugated packaging suite corrugated packaging businesses; enterprise commercial print suite for enterprise print businesses; publication print suite for publication print businesses; midmarket print suite for medium size print businesses; quick print suite for small printers and in-plant; and value added products, as well as Optitex, a fashion computer aided fashion design software. Its Fiery segment provides stand-alone color printing digital front ends (DFEs) connected to digital printers, copiers, and other peripheral devices; embedded DFEs and design-licensed solutions used in digital copiers and multi-functional devices; optional software integrated into its DFEs, such as Fiery Central and Graphics Arts Package; Fiery Self Serve, a self-service and payment solution; and stand-alone software-based solutions, such as proofing, textile, and scanning solutions. Electronics for Imaging, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

