Head-To-Head Contrast: Millicom International Cellular (TIGO) & T-Mobile Us (TMUS)

Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO) and T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Millicom International Cellular and T-Mobile Us, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Millicom International Cellular 0 0 0 0 N/A T-Mobile Us 1 1 13 1 2.88

T-Mobile Us has a consensus price target of $76.43, suggesting a potential upside of 9.91%. Given T-Mobile Us’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe T-Mobile Us is more favorable than Millicom International Cellular.

Dividends

Millicom International Cellular pays an annual dividend of $2.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. T-Mobile Us does not pay a dividend. Millicom International Cellular pays out 244.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Volatility & Risk

Millicom International Cellular has a beta of 0.97, indicating that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, T-Mobile Us has a beta of 0.42, indicating that its share price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.7% of Millicom International Cellular shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.9% of T-Mobile Us shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of T-Mobile Us shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Millicom International Cellular and T-Mobile Us’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Millicom International Cellular 2.50% 4.56% 1.57% T-Mobile Us 11.63% 11.44% 3.78%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Millicom International Cellular and T-Mobile Us’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Millicom International Cellular $6.02 billion 1.06 $85.00 million $1.08 58.78 T-Mobile Us $40.60 billion 1.45 $4.54 billion $2.29 30.37

T-Mobile Us has higher revenue and earnings than Millicom International Cellular. T-Mobile Us is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Millicom International Cellular, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

T-Mobile Us beats Millicom International Cellular on 13 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Millicom International Cellular Company Profile

Millicom International Cellular SA engages in the provision of cable and mobile services in Latin America and Africa. It operates through the Latin America and Africa segments. The company was founded on December 14, 1990 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

T-Mobile Us Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 72.6 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories that are manufactured by various suppliers. In addition, the company offers services, devices, and accessories under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands through its owned and operated retail stores, third party distributors, and its Websites. It also sells its devices to dealers and other third party distributors for resale through independent third-party retail outlets and various third-party Websites. As of December 31, 2017, T-Mobile US, Inc. operated approximately 2,200 T-Mobile and MetroPCS retail locations, including stores and kiosks. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, Washington. T-Mobile US, Inc. is a subsidiary of Deutsche Telekom AG.

