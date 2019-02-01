Head-To-Head Comparison: WEC Energy Group (WEC) & EuroSite Power (EUSP)

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) and EuroSite Power (OTCMKTS:EUSP) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for WEC Energy Group and EuroSite Power, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WEC Energy Group 1 7 5 0 2.31 EuroSite Power 0 0 0 0 N/A

WEC Energy Group currently has a consensus price target of $70.80, indicating a potential downside of 3.05%. Given WEC Energy Group’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe WEC Energy Group is more favorable than EuroSite Power.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares WEC Energy Group and EuroSite Power’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WEC Energy Group $7.65 billion 3.01 $1.20 billion $3.14 23.26 EuroSite Power $3.65 million 2.25 -$700,000.00 N/A N/A

WEC Energy Group has higher revenue and earnings than EuroSite Power.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

73.1% of WEC Energy Group shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of WEC Energy Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

WEC Energy Group pays an annual dividend of $2.21 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. EuroSite Power does not pay a dividend. WEC Energy Group pays out 70.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. WEC Energy Group has increased its dividend for 8 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares WEC Energy Group and EuroSite Power’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WEC Energy Group 16.82% 11.18% 3.38% EuroSite Power -16.31% -6.56% -5.70%

Risk & Volatility

WEC Energy Group has a beta of 0.1, indicating that its share price is 90% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EuroSite Power has a beta of -0.59, indicating that its share price is 159% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

WEC Energy Group beats EuroSite Power on 13 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other. It generates and distributes electricity from coal, natural gas, oil, hydroelectric, wind, and biomass sources; provides electricity transmission services; offers retail natural gas distribution services; transports customer-owned natural gas; and generates, distributes, and sells steam. The company offers electricity to approximately 1.6 million residential, small and large commercial and industrial, and other customers; and natural gas to 2.8 million residential, and commercial and industrial customers. As of December 31, 2017, it operated approximately 37,100 miles of overhead distribution lines and 32,500 miles of underground distribution cable, as well as approximately 500 distribution substations and 495,500 line transformers; and approximately 47,900 miles of natural gas distribution mains, as well as 1,200 miles of natural gas transmission mains. In addition, WEC Energy Group, Inc. invests in and develops real estate properties, including business parks and other commercial real estate projects primarily in southeastern Wisconsin. The company was formerly known as Wisconsin Energy Corporation and changed its name to WEC Energy Group, Inc. in June 2015. WEC Energy Group, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

EuroSite Power Company Profile

EuroSite Power Inc., owns, operates, and distributes on-site energy systems in the United Kingdom and Europe. Its energy systems produces and supplies electricity, heat, hot water, and cooling solutions to commercial and industrial customers, such as healthcare facilities, hotels, multi-family hotels, multi-family residential buildings, leisure centers, industrial buildings, and schools and colleges. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

