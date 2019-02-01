Head-To-Head Comparison: ST BK CORP/SH SH (SBAZ) & Bancolombia (CIB)

ST BK CORP/SH SH (OTCMKTS:SBAZ) and Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ST BK CORP/SH SH and Bancolombia’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ST BK CORP/SH SH $27.96 million 2.84 $6.29 million N/A N/A Bancolombia $5.76 billion 1.86 $784.50 million $3.64 12.25

Bancolombia has higher revenue and earnings than ST BK CORP/SH SH.

Profitability

This table compares ST BK CORP/SH SH and Bancolombia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ST BK CORP/SH SH 26.22% N/A N/A Bancolombia 11.39% 8.42% 0.99%

Risk & Volatility

ST BK CORP/SH SH has a beta of 0.05, indicating that its stock price is 95% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bancolombia has a beta of 0.62, indicating that its stock price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for ST BK CORP/SH SH and Bancolombia, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ST BK CORP/SH SH 0 0 0 0 N/A Bancolombia 1 4 1 0 2.00

Bancolombia has a consensus target price of $41.00, indicating a potential downside of 8.07%. Given Bancolombia’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Bancolombia is more favorable than ST BK CORP/SH SH.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.4% of ST BK CORP/SH SH shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.0% of Bancolombia shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

ST BK CORP/SH SH pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Bancolombia pays an annual dividend of $1.18 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Bancolombia pays out 32.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Bancolombia has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Bancolombia is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Bancolombia beats ST BK CORP/SH SH on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

ST BK CORP/SH SH Company Profile

State Bank Corp. operates as the holding company for Mohave State Bank that provides various banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals in the United States. The company offers checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as college savings plans. It also provides business loans, including revolving line of credit, commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, construction loans, USDA loans, and small business administration loans; personal loans, such as auto, boat, recreational vehicle, ATV, motorcycle, personal watercraft, lot, storage condo, cash secured, and unsecured loans; home equity line of credit; and mortgage loans. In addition, the company offers debit cards, and merchant and payroll services, as well as online, mobile, and phone banking services. As of June 05, 2017, it operated through nine full-service branches located in Mohave and Yavapai Counties, Arizona. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Lake Havasu City, Arizona.

Bancolombia Company Profile

Bancolombia S.A. provides various banking products and services to individual, corporate, and government customers in Colombia, Latin America, and the Caribbean region. The company operates in nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, Off Shore, and All Other. It offers checking and savings accounts, fixed term deposits, and investment products; trade financing, loans funded by domestic development banks, working capital loans, credit cards, personal and vehicle loans, payroll loans, overdrafts, and financing for industrial projects; mortgage banking and factoring services; and financial and operating leasing services. The company also provides capital market products, including futures, forwards, options, and swaps; and brokerage, investment advisory, and private banking services, including selling and distributing equities, futures, foreign currencies, fixed income securities, mutual funds, and structured products. In addition, it offers cash management services; foreign currency transaction services; and life, auto, commercial, and homeowner's insurance products. Further, the company provides investment banking services comprising project and acquisition finance, debt and equity capital markets, principal investments, merger and acquisition, restructurings, and structured corporate lending; trust and asset management services, such as money market accounts, mutual and pension funds, private equity funds, payment trust, custody, and corporate trust; digital banking and revolving credit facility services. Additionally, it is involved in transportation, real estate brokerage, maintenance and remodeling, advertising and marketing, and outsourcing activities. The company operates 1,153 branches, 10,349 banking correspondents, and 590 mobile service spots; 227 kiosks; and 5,630 automatic teller machines. Bancolombia S.A. was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in Medellín, Colombia.

