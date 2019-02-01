Head-To-Head Comparison: MSG Networks (MSGN) vs. Qurate Retail Inc Series B (QRTEB)

MSG Networks (NYSE:MSGN) and Qurate Retail Inc Series B (NASDAQ:QRTEB) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

85.4% of MSG Networks shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Qurate Retail Inc Series B shares are held by institutional investors. 21.3% of MSG Networks shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for MSG Networks and Qurate Retail Inc Series B, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MSG Networks 1 3 1 0 2.00 Qurate Retail Inc Series B 0 0 0 0 N/A

MSG Networks presently has a consensus price target of $24.67, indicating a potential upside of 10.07%. Given MSG Networks’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe MSG Networks is more favorable than Qurate Retail Inc Series B.

Volatility and Risk

MSG Networks has a beta of 0.85, indicating that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Qurate Retail Inc Series B has a beta of 1.02, indicating that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares MSG Networks and Qurate Retail Inc Series B’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MSG Networks 41.87% -27.90% 22.43% Qurate Retail Inc Series B 9.88% 22.24% 7.84%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares MSG Networks and Qurate Retail Inc Series B’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MSG Networks $696.65 million 2.40 $288.86 million $3.81 5.88 Qurate Retail Inc Series B $10.38 billion 0.96 $2.44 billion N/A N/A

Qurate Retail Inc Series B has higher revenue and earnings than MSG Networks.

Summary

MSG Networks beats Qurate Retail Inc Series B on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

MSG Networks Company Profile

MSG Networks Inc. engages in the sports production, and content development and distribution businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates MSG Network and MSG+, which are regional sports and entertainment networks. It also operates MSG GO that provides live streaming and video on demand, as well as a Website and social media platforms for its brands. The company was formerly known as The Madison Square Garden Company and changed its name to MSG Networks Inc. in October 2015. MSG Networks Inc. was founded in 1969 and is based in New York, New York.

Qurate Retail Inc Series B Company Profile

Qurate Retail, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. It markets and sells various consumer products primarily through live televised shopping programs, Websites, and mobile applications to 374 million households worldwide each day. The company also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, beauty, and personalized products through its desktop and mobile Websites, and mobile applications. It also operates evite.com, an online invitation and social event planning service on the Web. The company was formerly known as Liberty Interactive Corporation and changed its name to Qurate Retail, Inc. in April 2018. Qurate Retail, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

