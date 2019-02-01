Haynes International (HAYN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The basic materials company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.13), Bloomberg Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $107.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.63 million. Haynes International had a negative net margin of 5.00% and a negative return on equity of 0.40%.

Shares of NASDAQ HAYN traded up $3.68 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $36.48. 2,438 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,197. Haynes International has a 12-month low of $24.46 and a 12-month high of $45.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 5.89 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $406.82 million, a P/E ratio of -517.00 and a beta of 1.59.

In related news, insider Michael L. Shor purchased 2,000 shares of Haynes International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.22 per share, for a total transaction of $66,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $938,631.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Scott R. Pinkham sold 5,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total transaction of $146,689.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $563,017.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Haynes International by 6.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,732,521 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $63,654,000 after purchasing an additional 108,083 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Haynes International in the third quarter worth about $319,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Haynes International by 45.5% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 122,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,359,000 after purchasing an additional 38,400 shares during the period. Global X Management Co LLC grew its holdings in Haynes International by 19.1% in the second quarter. Global X Management Co LLC now owns 9,437 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Haynes International by 2.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 164,485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,044,000 after purchasing an additional 3,760 shares during the period.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HAYN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Haynes International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of Haynes International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Haynes International in a research note on Friday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Haynes International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

About Haynes International

Haynes International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes nickel and cobalt-based alloys in sheet, coil, and plate forms in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers high-temperature resistant alloys (HTA) and corrosion-resistant alloys (CRA). Its HTA products are used by manufacturers of equipment, including jet engines for the aerospace market; gas turbine engines for power generation and waste incineration; and industrial heating equipment.

