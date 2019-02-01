Hawaiian (HA) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Hawaiian (NASDAQ: HA) in the last few weeks:

1/30/2019 – Hawaiian was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

1/30/2019 – Hawaiian had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cowen Inc. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock.

1/29/2019 – Hawaiian was given a new $35.00 price target on by analysts at Macquarie. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/28/2019 – Hawaiian was upgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/25/2019 – Hawaiian was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $35.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $41.00.

1/17/2019 – Hawaiian was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

1/15/2019 – Hawaiian had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Imperial Capital. They now have a $44.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $40.00.

1/10/2019 – Hawaiian had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cowen Inc. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $32.00.

1/9/2019 – Hawaiian had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Imperial Capital. They now have a $40.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $49.00.

1/9/2019 – Hawaiian was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/13/2018 – Hawaiian was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

12/12/2018 – Hawaiian had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cowen Inc. They now have a $32.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $37.00.

12/10/2018 – Hawaiian had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $35.00 to $32.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

12/10/2018 – Hawaiian had its price target lowered by analysts at Imperial Capital from $59.00 to $49.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

12/7/2018 – Hawaiian was downgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

12/6/2018 – Hawaiian was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

12/6/2018 – Hawaiian had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $43.00 to $40.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/6/2018 – Hawaiian had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cowen Inc. They now have a $37.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $38.00.

12/4/2018 – Hawaiian had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Imperial Capital. They now have a $59.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $57.00.

Shares of HA traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.30. The company had a trading volume of 144,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 957,803. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 1.79. Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.81 and a 12-month high of $44.25.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00. The business had revenue of $697.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $700.19 million. Hawaiian had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 8th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.82%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bell Rock Capital LLC purchased a new position in Hawaiian during the 3rd quarter valued at about $122,000. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in Hawaiian during the 3rd quarter valued at about $146,000. Cadinha & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Hawaiian during the 3rd quarter valued at about $200,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Hawaiian during the 4th quarter valued at about $143,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Hawaiian during the 3rd quarter valued at about $233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.23% of the company’s stock.

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The company offers daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Phoenix, Arizona; Portland, Oregon; and Seattle, Washington.

