Havven Hits Market Cap of $3.16 Million (HAV)

Havven (CURRENCY:HAV) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. One Havven token can currently be bought for $0.0472 or 0.00001226 BTC on popular exchanges including Tidex, Kucoin, Gate.io and IDEX. Havven has a market capitalization of $3.16 million and $43,347.00 worth of Havven was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Havven has traded 24.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00008842 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00028736 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000752 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0828 or 0.00002371 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.61 or 0.01849539 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.60 or 0.00188983 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.04 or 0.00201493 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000112 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00029027 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Havven Profile

Havven’s launch date was January 7th, 2018. Havven’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 67,060,807 tokens. The official message board for Havven is blog.havven.io . Havven’s official Twitter account is @havven_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Havven’s official website is havven.io . The Reddit community for Havven is /r/havven and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Havven

Havven can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Liquid, IDEX, Kucoin and Tidex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Havven directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Havven should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Havven using one of the exchanges listed above.

