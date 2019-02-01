Hauck & Aufhaeuser Reiterates €54.00 Price Target for Vonovia (VNA)

Vonovia (ETR:VNA) received a €54.00 ($62.79) target price from research analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser in a note issued to investors on Friday. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 21.98% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €53.00 ($61.63) target price on Vonovia and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Vonovia in a report on Thursday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a €41.00 ($47.67) target price on Vonovia and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 17th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €51.10 ($59.42) target price on Vonovia and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Commerzbank set a €44.50 ($51.74) target price on Vonovia and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €48.59 ($56.50).

Shares of Vonovia stock traded up €0.46 ($0.53) on Friday, reaching €44.27 ($51.48). 924,583 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,560,000. Vonovia has a one year low of €32.29 ($37.55) and a one year high of €42.68 ($49.63).

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated real estate company in Germany. The company operates through three segments: Rental, Value-Add Business, and Sales. It offers apartments; provides property-related services; and sells single units, and buildings or plots of land. As of December 31, 2017, it had a real estate portfolio comprising 344,586 residential units; 89,588 garages and parking spaces; and 3,888 commercial units, as well as managed 62,631 residential units for other owners.

