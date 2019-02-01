Hasbro, Inc. (HAS) Shares Sold by Palo Capital Inc.

Palo Capital Inc. reduced its holdings in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 668 shares during the period. Palo Capital Inc.’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $1,862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HAS. Ledyard National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 1,455.6% in the fourth quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Hasbro by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 884 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Hasbro by 87.8% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. acquired a new position in Hasbro during the third quarter worth $179,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Hasbro by 54.6% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. 86.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Alan G. Hassenfeld sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.41, for a total transaction of $38,964,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,014,352.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Alan G. Hassenfeld sold 5,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.41, for a total value of $521,143.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 713,570 shares of company stock worth $69,562,482 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HAS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hasbro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. BidaskClub lowered Hasbro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. ValuEngine downgraded Hasbro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 1st. MKM Partners reduced their target price on Hasbro to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Hasbro from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Hasbro presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.80.

HAS stock opened at $90.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.55, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.99. Hasbro, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.84 and a 12-month high of $109.60.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 1st will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 31st. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.15%.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

