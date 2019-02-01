Harvest Minerals (HMI) Shares Up 10.7%

Harvest Minerals Ltd (LON:HMI)’s share price shot up 10.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 11.46 ($0.15) and last traded at GBX 11.46 ($0.15). 665,613 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 0% from the average session volume of 668,283 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 10.35 ($0.14).

Harvest Minerals Company Profile (LON:HMI)

Harvest Minerals Limited explores for and develops potash and phosphate projects in Brazil. It has four principal fertilizer projects, such as the Arapua Fertilizer project, the Sergi Potash project, the Capela Potash project, and the Mandacaru Phosphate project. The company was formerly known as Triumph Tin Limited and changed its name to Harvest Minerals Limited in December 2014.

