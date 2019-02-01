Harris (HRS) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Harris (NYSE:HRS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. They currently have $174.00 price objective on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Harris delivered solid second-quarter fiscal 2019 results with record earnings and high single digit revenue growth driven by strong margin expansion across all the segments. Moreover, both the top line and the bottom line surpassed the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate. Harris' revenue generating capabilities are buoyed by the possibility of greater military spending by the United States owing to tensions with North Korea and Iran. The merger with L3 Technologies will augment its market position offering it economies of scale. The deal will enable Harris to increase scale, strengthen core businesses and fortify position as a premier global defense technology company. Harris offered a bullish guidance for fiscal 2019. The stock has also outperformed the industry in the past year on average. However, increasing cost of operations is likely to contract the profitability of the company in the long term.”

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Harris from $181.00 to $161.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Harris from $170.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Harris from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Harris from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen reissued a buy rating and issued a $194.00 price target on shares of Harris in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $182.33.

HRS stock traded down $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $153.13. 39,906 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,199,778. Harris has a 12 month low of $123.24 and a 12 month high of $175.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.57 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Harris (NYSE:HRS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.05. Harris had a net margin of 13.29% and a return on equity of 26.55%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. Harris’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Harris will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HRS. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Harris during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC bought a new stake in Harris during the 3rd quarter worth about $138,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Harris during the 3rd quarter worth about $146,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Harris by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 920 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. raised its holdings in Harris by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. now owns 930 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

Harris Company Profile

Harris Corporation provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems. It designs, develops, and manufactures radio communications products and systems, including single channel ground and airborne radio systems, multiband manpack and handheld radios, multi-channel manpack and airborne radios, and single-channel airborne radios, as well as wideband rifleman team, ground, and high frequency manpack radios.

