Harmony Gold Mining (HMY) Shares Gap Down to $2.04

Harmony Gold Mining Co. (NYSE:HMY) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.12, but opened at $2.04. Harmony Gold Mining shares last traded at $1.96, with a volume of 4482886 shares changing hands.

HMY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Harmony Gold Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Harmony Gold Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Harmony Gold Mining presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.25.

The stock has a market cap of $871.67 million, a P/E ratio of 15.58 and a beta of -1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HMY. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 112.5% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 4,092,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $7,325,000 after acquiring an additional 2,166,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 107.4% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,129,700 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $6,855,000 after acquiring an additional 2,138,200 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,896,621 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $6,469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125,612 shares in the last quarter. Exor Investments UK LLP raised its position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Exor Investments UK LLP now owns 13,275,728 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $22,038,000 after acquiring an additional 850,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $837,000. 31.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Profile (NYSE:HMY)

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold in South Africa and Papua New Guinea. The company also explores for copper and silver deposits. It has nine underground operations; an open-pit mine; and various surface treatment operations in South Africa.

