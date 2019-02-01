Hargreaves Lansdown (HL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by equities research analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Wednesday. They presently have a GBX 2,014 ($26.32) price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of GBX 2,050 ($26.79). Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 21.07% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on HL. Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Wednesday. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Thursday, January 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,698.56 ($22.19).

Get Hargreaves Lansdown alerts:

Hargreaves Lansdown stock opened at GBX 1,674.50 ($21.88) on Wednesday. Hargreaves Lansdown has a 12 month low of GBX 1,258 ($16.44) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,935 ($25.28).

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides direct-to-investor investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. Its flagship service is Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, self-invested personal pensions (SIPPs), and lifetime ISAs.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for Hargreaves Lansdown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hargreaves Lansdown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.