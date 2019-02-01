Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Buys Shares of 425 Oshkosh Corp (OSK)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OSK. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 104.0% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 57.6% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Oshkosh during the third quarter valued at about $106,000. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Oshkosh during the third quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oshkosh during the fourth quarter valued at about $196,000. Institutional investors own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OSK opened at $75.05 on Friday. Oshkosh Corp has a 12 month low of $51.42 and a 12 month high of $93.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.74.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.67. Oshkosh had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 21.79%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Oshkosh Corp will post 7.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 14th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.98%.

OSK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Oshkosh from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 6th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Oshkosh to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Oshkosh in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, December 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Oshkosh in a report on Monday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.07.

In other Oshkosh news, EVP Frank R. Nerenhausen sold 10,000 shares of Oshkosh stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $700,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,385 shares in the company, valued at $4,366,950. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Tina R. Schoner purchased 630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $66.78 per share, for a total transaction of $42,071.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,071.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Oshkosh Profile

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

