Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Boosts Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 109.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 163 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $724,000. KLS Professional Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. KLS Professional Advisors Group LLC now owns 22,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,973,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. XR Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $5,439,000. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 46.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 8,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,715 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc Bank USA boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cibc Bank USA now owns 22,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $248.01 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $214.83 and a 1 year high of $270.67.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

