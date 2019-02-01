Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Acquires Shares of 500 Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. (LGND)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LGND) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,245 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,365,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 74.0% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,402 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 2,723 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 440,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $91,276,000 after acquiring an additional 14,017 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 311,147 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $64,460,000 after acquiring an additional 1,961 shares during the period. Finally, Pennsylvania Trust Co acquired a new position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $210,000.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. ValuEngine raised Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 19th. HC Wainwright set a $280.00 price target on Ligand Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Finally, Roth Capital raised Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $250.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $238.00.

Shares of NASDAQ LGND opened at $118.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.55. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 12 month low of $98.56 and a 12 month high of $278.62.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.29. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 26.17% and a net margin of 73.78%. The firm had revenue of $45.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Promacta, an oral medicine that increases the number of platelets in the blood; Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Baxdela, a captisol-enabled delafloxacin-IV for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections; Nexterone, a captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Noxafil-IV, a captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; Carnexiv, which is indicated as replacement therapy for oral carbamazepine formulations; bazedoxifene for the treatment of postmenopausal osteoporosis; commercial pericardial repair and CanGaroo envelope extracellular matrix products; Exemptia for autoimmune diseases; Vivitra for breast cancer; and Bryxta for non-small cell lung cancer.

