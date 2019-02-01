Hardy Oil & Gas plc (LON:HDY) shares fell 19.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 4.01 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 4.04 ($0.05). 112,097 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 4,105% from the average session volume of 2,666 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5 ($0.07).

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This article was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/02/01/hardy-oil-gas-hdy-stock-price-down-19-2.html.

Hardy Oil & Gas Company Profile (LON:HDY)

Hardy Oil and Gas plc, an upstream oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, appraisal, development, and production of oil and gas properties in India. It holds a 10% interest in the GS-01 block situated in the Gujarat-Saurashtra offshore basin off the west coast of India; and a 75% interest in the CY-OS/2 exploration block covering an area of approximately 859 kilometers located in the northern part of the Cauvery basin.

Read More: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Receive News & Ratings for Hardy Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hardy Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.