Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Sells 322 Shares of Baxter International Inc (BAX)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lowered its stake in Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,588 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 322 shares during the quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Baxter International by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,398,931 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,805,993,000 after buying an additional 470,198 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in Baxter International by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 36,398,931 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,805,993,000 after buying an additional 470,198 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Baxter International by 2.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,356,040 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,263,057,000 after buying an additional 719,013 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Baxter International by 267.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,570,520 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $814,880,000 after buying an additional 7,697,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its stake in Baxter International by 121.2% during the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 5,743,738 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $442,813,000 after purchasing an additional 3,146,868 shares during the period. 83.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BAX opened at $72.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.60. The stock has a market cap of $38.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.96. Baxter International Inc has a 1 year low of $61.05 and a 1 year high of $78.38.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.05. Baxter International had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 17.67%. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. Analysts anticipate that Baxter International Inc will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Baxter International announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 13th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical instruments supplier to purchase up to 6.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 30th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Baxter International’s payout ratio is 30.65%.

In related news, Director Thomas T. Stallkamp sold 3,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $223,090.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,418 shares in the company, valued at $659,260. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Third Point Llc sold 8,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.62, for a total transaction of $548,960,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,016,436 shares of company stock worth $550,088,192 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on BAX shares. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Baxter International from $76.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. Leerink Swann cut their price target on shares of Baxter International from $90.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Argus upgraded shares of Baxter International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Baxter International from $82.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.41.

Baxter International Company Profile

Baxter International Inc provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. It offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

