Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Increases Holdings in GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,522 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,562 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $1,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norway Savings Bank increased its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 4,133 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 23.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,577,096 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,573,000 after buying an additional 301,154 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA increased its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 14.6% during the third quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 89,202 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,583,000 after buying an additional 11,370 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 10.0% in the third quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 16.3% in the third quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 10,932 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares during the period. 10.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:GSK opened at $39.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.66, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.63. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a fifty-two week low of $34.89 and a fifty-two week high of $42.36. The firm has a market cap of $96.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.83.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.03). GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 164.99% and a net margin of 5.78%. The company had revenue of $9.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.55 billion. Research analysts anticipate that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GSK shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. Barclays lowered shares of GlaxoSmithKline from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $36.95 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. Finally, Cfra reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.71.

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers pharmaceutical products comprising medicines in the therapeutic areas, such as respiratory, anti-virals, central nervous system, cardiovascular and urogenital, metabolic, anti-bacterials, dermatology, rare diseases, immuno-inflammation, and HIV, as well as vaccines.

