Hanover Insurance Group Inc (THG) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Hanover Insurance Group Inc (NYSE:THG) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,069,245 shares, an increase of 283.4% from the December 31st total of 539,753 shares. Approximately 4.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 298,394 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.9 days.

In other Hanover Insurance Group news, EVP J Kendall Huber sold 16,827 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.04, for a total value of $1,851,643.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Hanover Insurance Group by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 119,573 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,963,000 after purchasing an additional 36,962 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Hanover Insurance Group by 59.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 914 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB increased its position in shares of Hanover Insurance Group by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 6,037 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hanover Insurance Group during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Hanover Insurance Group by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 30,384 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,548,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:THG opened at $114.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 24.06 and a beta of 0.81. Hanover Insurance Group has a 52 week low of $104.49 and a 52 week high of $131.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 11.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hanover Insurance Group will post 6.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 10th were given a dividend of $4.75 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 9th. Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.63%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Buckingham Research assumed coverage on shares of Hanover Insurance Group in a report on Friday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.50.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Chaucer, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, and other commercial coverages, such as inland marine, specialty program business, management and professional liability, surety, and specialty property, as well as monoline general liability, umbrella, healthcare, and miscellaneous commercial property insurance products.

