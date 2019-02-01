Hannover Re (HNR1) PT Set at €112.00 by Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank set a €112.00 ($130.23) target price on Hannover Re (FRA:HNR1) in a report issued on Tuesday morning. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €108.00 ($125.58) price target on Hannover Re and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Barclays set a €105.20 ($122.33) price target on Hannover Re and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Friday, October 19th. DZ Bank reissued a neutral rating on shares of Hannover Re in a research note on Friday, October 19th. UBS Group set a €115.00 ($133.72) price target on Hannover Re and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €118.00 ($137.21) price target on Hannover Re and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have given a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €113.89 ($132.44).

Shares of HNR1 opened at €126.80 ($147.44) on Tuesday. Hannover Re has a 52-week low of €94.75 ($110.17) and a 52-week high of €116.37 ($135.31).

Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

