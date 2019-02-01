Hamilton Lane Inc (HLNE) Position Boosted by Teachers Advisors LLC

Teachers Advisors LLC increased its stake in Hamilton Lane Inc (NASDAQ:HLNE) by 5.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 28,334 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,581 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hamilton Lane were worth $1,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 7.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,297,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,739,000 after acquiring an additional 163,582 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Hamilton Lane by 5.0% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,715,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,951,000 after buying an additional 81,521 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Hamilton Lane by 11.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,132,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,309,000 after buying an additional 119,371 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Hamilton Lane by 11.3% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 964,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,706,000 after buying an additional 98,163 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Hamilton Lane by 12.3% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 892,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,511,000 after buying an additional 97,900 shares during the period. 42.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HLNE. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Hamilton Lane from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hamilton Lane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Hamilton Lane from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $48.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 1st.

In other news, Director Leslie F. Varon sold 1,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.61, for a total transaction of $41,312.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Vice Chairman Juan Delgado-Moreira acquired 21,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.04 per share, with a total value of $794,508.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 53.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HLNE traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $36.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 896 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,567. Hamilton Lane Inc has a twelve month low of $30.52 and a twelve month high of $54.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 22.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.15.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.12. Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 67.76% and a net margin of 10.41%. The firm had revenue of $55.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Hamilton Lane Inc will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 14th were paid a $0.2125 dividend. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 13th. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.83%.

About Hamilton Lane

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It provides following services: separate accounts (customized to each individual client and structured as single client vehicles); specialized strategies (fund-of-funds, secondaries, co-investments, taft-hartley, distribution management); advisory relationships (including due diligence, strategic portfolio planning, monitoring and reporting services); and reporting and analytics solutions.

