Hamilton Beach Brands (HBB) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Hamilton Beach Brands (NYSE:HBB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company is an operating holding company. Hamilton Beach Brands, Inc. is a designer, marketer and distributor of branded electric household and specialty housewares appliances, as well as commercial products for restaurants, bars and hotels. Kitchen Collection, LLC is a specialty retailer of kitchenware in outlet and traditional malls primarily in the United States. Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company is based in GLEN ALLEN, United States. “

Get Hamilton Beach Brands alerts:

Separately, TheStreet raised Hamilton Beach Brands from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 29th.

Shares of NYSE HBB opened at $26.14 on Wednesday. Hamilton Beach Brands has a 1 year low of $18.03 and a 1 year high of $31.30. The stock has a market cap of $366.49 million, a PE ratio of 15.84 and a beta of -0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Hamilton Beach Brands (NYSE:HBB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.16. Hamilton Beach Brands had a return on equity of 51.86% and a net margin of 2.67%. The business had revenue of $196.90 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hamilton Beach Brands will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HBB. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands by 44.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 514,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,960,000 after acquiring an additional 157,928 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands by 226.8% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 217,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,765,000 after acquiring an additional 150,742 shares during the last quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands during the third quarter worth about $3,298,000. Acuitas Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands by 52.1% during the third quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 108,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,379,000 after acquiring an additional 37,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands by 130.0% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 64,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,420,000 after acquiring an additional 36,574 shares during the last quarter. 39.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hamilton Beach Brands Company Profile

Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the consumer, commercial, specialty small appliance, and specialty retail market in the United States and internationally. It designs, markets, and distributes a range of small branded electric household and specialty housewares small appliances, including blenders, can openers, coffeemakers, food processors, indoor electric grills, irons, mixers, slow cookers, toasters, and toaster ovens, as well as commercial products for restaurants, bars, and hotels under the under the Hamilton Beach, Proctor Silex brand names.

Further Reading: Preferred Stock

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hamilton Beach Brands (HBB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hamilton Beach Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hamilton Beach Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.