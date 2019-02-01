H & R Block Inc (HRB) Shares Sold by Foster & Motley Inc.

Foster & Motley Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of H & R Block Inc (NYSE:HRB) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,583 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in H & R Block were worth $953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of H & R Block by 14.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,061,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,844,000 after buying an additional 881,000 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of H & R Block by 15.4% during the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 5,008,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,963,000 after buying an additional 669,971 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of H & R Block by 233.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,768,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,048,000 after buying an additional 2,638,607 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of H & R Block by 49.4% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,766,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,982,000 after buying an additional 1,245,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of H & R Block by 5.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,284,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,828,000 after buying an additional 166,316 shares in the last quarter. 95.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HRB stock opened at $23.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.79. The company has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.17. H & R Block Inc has a twelve month low of $22.45 and a twelve month high of $29.81.

H & R Block (NYSE:HRB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.93) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $149.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.80 million. H & R Block had a negative return on equity of 1,624.01% and a net margin of 17.90%. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.71) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that H & R Block Inc will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HRB shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded H & R Block from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. ValuEngine upgraded H & R Block from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on H & R Block from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded H & R Block from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. H & R Block presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.67.

H & R Block Company Profile

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, digital do-it-yourself (DIY) tax solutions, and other services and products related to income tax return preparation to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees.

