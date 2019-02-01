GWM Advisors LLC Sells 2,920 Shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Asia Pacific ETF (RFAP)

GWM Advisors LLC cut its position in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Asia Pacific ETF (NASDAQ:RFAP) by 14.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,920 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC owned about 2.08% of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Asia Pacific ETF worth $790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Asia Pacific ETF by 124.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 192,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,017,000 after buying an additional 106,837 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Asia Pacific ETF by 59.4% during the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after buying an additional 10,914 shares during the period. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Asia Pacific ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000.

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Asia Pacific ETF stock opened at $51.68 on Friday. First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Asia Pacific ETF has a 52 week low of $46.05 and a 52 week high of $63.80.

