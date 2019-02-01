GWM Advisors LLC Has $987,000 Stake in Nucor Co. (NUE)

GWM Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,044 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,537 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Nucor by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Columbia Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Nucor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nucor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $125,000. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of Nucor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $149,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nucor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $181,000. Institutional investors own 76.34% of the company’s stock.

NUE opened at $61.24 on Friday. Nucor Co. has a 1-year low of $49.79 and a 1-year high of $69.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.46.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 29th. The basic materials company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.14. Nucor had a return on equity of 24.86% and a net margin of 9.42%. The firm had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. This is a positive change from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 28th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 29th. UBS Group set a $63.00 price objective on Nucor and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Nucor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Nucor in a research note on Monday, October 15th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Nucor from $78.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.45.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; hollow structural section steel tubing, steel electrical conduit, plate steel, and structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, wire rods, and special bar quality; and tubular and plate steel products.

