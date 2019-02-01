GWM Advisors LLC Has $754,000 Position in Kohl’s Co. (KSS)

GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) by 81.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,359 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,089 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 153.6% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 2,551,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545,495 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Kohl’s by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,606,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,046,000 after buying an additional 1,162,802 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its stake in Kohl’s by 92.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 1,512,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,772,000 after buying an additional 726,900 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Kohl’s by 1,821.1% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 689,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,372,000 after buying an additional 653,227 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Kohl’s by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,966,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,444,000 after buying an additional 464,111 shares during the period.

NYSE KSS opened at $68.69 on Friday. Kohl’s Co. has a one year low of $57.89 and a one year high of $83.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.41 billion, a PE ratio of 16.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.94.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 20th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. Kohl’s had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 16.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Kohl’s Co. will post 5.54 EPS for the current year.

KSS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $99.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $79.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Kohl’s to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.53.

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omni-channel retailer in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. As of February 3, 2018, it operated 1,158 department stores; a Website Kohls.com; and 12 FILA outlets, and 4 Off-Aisle clearance centers.

