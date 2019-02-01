GWM Advisors LLC Has $1.79 Million Holdings in Duke Energy Corp (DUK)

GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 61.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,769 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,909 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 28.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,618,128 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $365,201,000 after buying an additional 1,023,646 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 69.3% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 214,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,994,000 after buying an additional 87,950 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 11.3% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 368,628 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,206,000 after buying an additional 37,353 shares in the last quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Energy during the third quarter worth $305,000. Finally, Chemung Canal Trust Co. boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 17.6% during the third quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 33,536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,684,000 after buying an additional 5,019 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DUK shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. ValuEngine raised Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Duke Energy from $89.00 to $88.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.40.

NYSE DUK opened at $87.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $62.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.21, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Duke Energy Corp has a 52 week low of $71.96 and a 52 week high of $91.35.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.12. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 11.98%. The business had revenue of $6.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Duke Energy Corp will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 15th will be issued a $0.9275 dividend. This represents a $3.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 14th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 81.18%.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity; and engages in the wholesale of electricity to municipalities, electric cooperative utilities, and other load-serving entities.

