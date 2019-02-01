GWM Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (EWZ)

GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 23,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $881,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EWZ. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 5,193.4% during the third quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 926,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,288,000 after buying an additional 908,851 shares during the period. PointState Capital LP acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the third quarter worth about $20,795,000. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the third quarter worth about $17,734,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the third quarter worth about $14,993,000. Finally, SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the third quarter worth about $7,213,565,260,000.

Shares of EWZ opened at $45.37 on Friday. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a twelve month low of $30.65 and a twelve month high of $47.43.

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

