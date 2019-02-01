Gulfport Energy Co. (GPOR) Forecasted to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Gulfport Energy Co. (NASDAQ:GPOR) – Stock analysts at SunTrust Banks decreased their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for Gulfport Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 29th. SunTrust Banks analyst N. Dingmann now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $0.33 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.37. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Get Gulfport Energy alerts:

Gulfport Energy (NASDAQ:GPOR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $360.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.39 million. Gulfport Energy had a net margin of 33.89% and a return on equity of 10.26%.

GPOR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Gulfport Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Williams Capital set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Gulfport Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Imperial Capital restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective (down from $17.00) on shares of Gulfport Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Capital One Financial lowered shares of Gulfport Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gulfport Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.93.

Shares of GPOR opened at $8.39 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 5.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Gulfport Energy has a fifty-two week low of $6.18 and a fifty-two week high of $13.41.

In other news, Director Paul D. Westerman purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.44 per share, for a total transaction of $84,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 56,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,455.16. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GPOR. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Gulfport Energy by 320.4% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 8,997,054 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $93,659,000 after buying an additional 6,857,054 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Gulfport Energy by 76.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,414,119 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $45,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,916,848 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Gulfport Energy by 110.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,503,126 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315,105 shares in the last quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC bought a new position in Gulfport Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $10,652,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Gulfport Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $9,738,000. Institutional investors own 98.00% of the company’s stock.

Gulfport Energy Company Profile

Gulfport Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. Its principal properties are located in the Utica Shale primarily in Eastern Ohio; and the SCOOP Woodford and SCOOP Springer plays in Oklahoma.

See Also: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Receive News & Ratings for Gulfport Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gulfport Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.