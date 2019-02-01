Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV (PAC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV (NYSE:PAC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on PAC. Bank of America lowered shares of Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 23rd. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.00.

NYSE:PAC opened at $90.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 22.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.30. Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV has a 1-year low of $64.45 and a 1-year high of $111.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV during the third quarter worth $2,850,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV by 36.8% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 241,061 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $22,918,000 after buying an additional 64,813 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV by 3.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 467,699 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,453,000 after buying an additional 14,365 shares in the last quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV during the third quarter worth $1,214,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV by 16.1% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 33,830 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,694,000 after purchasing an additional 4,703 shares in the last quarter. 7.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, SAB. de C.V. operates airports primarily in Mexico's Pacific region. It has 12 airports in Guadalajara, Puerto Vallarta, Tijuana, San Jose del Cabo, Guanajuato (Bajío), Hermosillo, Mexicali, Los Mochis, La Paz, Manzanillo, Morelia, and Aguascalientes, as well as 1 international airport in Jamaica.

