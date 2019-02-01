Griffon (GFF) Issues Earnings Results

Griffon (NYSE:GFF) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The conglomerate reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $510.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $518.74 million. Griffon had a return on equity of 6.94% and a net margin of 6.35%.

Shares of GFF traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.01. 17,272 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 256,588. The firm has a market capitalization of $654.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.09 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.32. Griffon has a twelve month low of $9.65 and a twelve month high of $23.55.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.0725 per share. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Griffon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.16%.

In other Griffon news, SVP Seth L. Kaplan purchased 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.62 per share, with a total value of $52,290.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 142,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,660,498. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Ronald J. Kramer purchased 19,997 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.20 per share, for a total transaction of $243,963.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,280,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,827,382.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought 95,044 shares of company stock worth $1,156,164 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Griffon by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 106,954 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 17,640 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Griffon during the fourth quarter valued at $316,000. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Griffon by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 2,123,408 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $22,190,000 after purchasing an additional 46,515 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Griffon by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 507,579 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,304,000 after purchasing an additional 69,000 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Griffon by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 52,051 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 3,085 shares during the period. 65.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Griffon in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. They issued an “underweight” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Griffon from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Griffon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. Finally, Sidoti cut their target price on Griffon from $26.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Griffon has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

Griffon Company Profile

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the home and building products, and defense electronics businesses primarily in the United States, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and China. The company's Home & Building Products segment manufactures and markets wood and wire closet organization, general living storage, and wire garage storage products to home center retail chains, mass merchandisers, and direct-to builder professional installers; residential and commercial garage doors to professional dealers and various home center retail chains; and rolling steel door and grille products designed for commercial, industrial, institutional, and retail uses, as well as long-handled tools and landscaping products for homeowners and professionals.

