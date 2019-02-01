Griffon Co. (GFF) Holdings Cut by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL trimmed its holdings in shares of Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,399,411 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 121,961 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned 11.67% of Griffon worth $56,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Griffon by 444.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,863 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 9,685 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Griffon by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,714 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 3,542 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Griffon in the 3rd quarter valued at about $229,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Griffon by 53.1% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,109 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 7,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kavar Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Griffon in the 3rd quarter valued at about $415,000. 65.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GFF stock opened at $15.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $654.16 million, a P/E ratio of 20.93 and a beta of 1.57. Griffon Co. has a 52-week low of $9.65 and a 52-week high of $23.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.32.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The conglomerate reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $510.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $518.74 million. Griffon had a return on equity of 6.94% and a net margin of 6.35%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Griffon Co. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 21st will be given a $0.0725 dividend. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. Griffon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.16%.

In other Griffon news, Chairman Ronald J. Kramer bought 29,997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.12 per share, for a total transaction of $363,563.64. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 2,280,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,644,907.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ronald J. Kramer bought 19,997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.20 per share, for a total transaction of $243,963.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,280,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,827,382.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 95,044 shares of company stock worth $1,156,164 in the last 90 days. 10.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GFF. Zacks Investment Research raised Griffon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 24th. Sidoti dropped their price target on Griffon from $26.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Griffon from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Griffon in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. They issued an “underweight” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

Griffon Company Profile

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the home and building products, and defense electronics businesses primarily in the United States, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and China. The company's Home & Building Products segment manufactures and markets wood and wire closet organization, general living storage, and wire garage storage products to home center retail chains, mass merchandisers, and direct-to builder professional installers; residential and commercial garage doors to professional dealers and various home center retail chains; and rolling steel door and grille products designed for commercial, industrial, institutional, and retail uses, as well as long-handled tools and landscaping products for homeowners and professionals.

