Griffin Industrial Realty Inc (GRIF) Shares Bought by Teton Advisors Inc.

Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Griffin Industrial Realty Inc (NASDAQ:GRIF) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 279,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the quarter. Griffin Industrial Realty comprises 1.0% of Teton Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Teton Advisors Inc. owned about 0.06% of Griffin Industrial Realty worth $8,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Griffin Industrial Realty by 1.2% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 213,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,341,000 after purchasing an additional 2,510 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Griffin Industrial Realty in the third quarter worth approximately $102,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Griffin Industrial Realty by 9.6% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 41,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,634,000 after buying an additional 3,663 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in Griffin Industrial Realty by 3.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 113,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,446,000 after buying an additional 4,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Griffin Industrial Realty by 3.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 113,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,446,000 after buying an additional 4,194 shares during the last quarter. 46.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Thomas M. Lescalleet sold 1,178 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.33, for a total value of $41,618.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 28.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GRIF traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.85. The stock had a trading volume of 680 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,646. Griffin Industrial Realty Inc has a fifty-two week low of $27.98 and a fifty-two week high of $46.50.

Griffin Industrial Realty Company Profile

Griffin Industrial Realty, Inc develops, manages, and leases industrial and commercial properties in the United States. As of November 30, 2017, the company owned 35 buildings comprising 23 industrial/warehouse buildings, 11 office/flex buildings, and a restaurant building. It also owns approximately 2,791 acres of land in Connecticut, as well as owns approximately 346 acres of land in Massachusetts, 131 acres of land in Pennsylvania, 18 acres in North Carolina, and 1,066 acres in northern Florida.

