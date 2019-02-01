Grid+ Price Tops $0.0862 (GRID)

Grid+ (CURRENCY:GRID) traded down 10.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. Grid+ has a total market cap of $3.38 million and approximately $43.00 worth of Grid+ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Grid+ token can now be bought for about $0.0862 or 0.00002483 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and IDEX. During the last week, Grid+ has traded down 12.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Grid+ alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00008843 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00028888 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000752 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0828 or 0.00002384 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $64.10 or 0.01846052 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.57 or 0.00189133 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00200761 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000112 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00029167 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 25.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Grid+ Profile

Grid+’s launch date was July 12th, 2017. Grid+’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,236,491 tokens. Grid+’s official Twitter account is @gridplus_energy . Grid+’s official website is gridplus.io . Grid+’s official message board is blog.gridplus.io/?gi=a39516b31e86

Grid+ Token Trading

Grid+ can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grid+ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grid+ should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Grid+ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Grid+ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Grid+ and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.