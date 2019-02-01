Greif, Inc. (GEF) Shares Bought by Deprince Race & Zollo Inc.

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) by 32.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 433,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 106,121 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc.’s holdings in Greif were worth $16,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GEF. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in Greif during the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Greif by 191.1% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Greif in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Commonwealth Bank of Australia bought a new stake in shares of Greif in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Greif in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $241,000. 47.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Greif alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut Greif from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Greif from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Greif from $65.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 7th. Robert W. Baird cut Greif from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Greif from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $34.25 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $43.21.

Shares of Greif stock opened at $39.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Greif, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.80 and a 12-month high of $62.75.

Greif (NYSE:GEF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $987.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Greif had a return on equity of 18.24% and a net margin of 5.41%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Greif, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Peter G. Watson bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.26 per share, with a total value of $332,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,706,204.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Ole G. Rosgaard bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.11 per share, with a total value of $108,330.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $195,535.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 22,601 shares of company stock valued at $836,916 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 13.56% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/02/01/greif-inc-gef-shares-bought-by-deprince-race-zollo-inc.html.

Greif Profile

Greif, Inc produces and sells industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services; Paper Packaging & Services; Flexible Products & Services; and Land Management. The Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services segment offers rigid industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services.

Read More: Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF).

Receive News & Ratings for Greif Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greif and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.