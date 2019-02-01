Greif, Inc. (GEF) Shares Bought by Deprince Race & Zollo Inc.

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) by 32.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 433,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 106,121 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc.’s holdings in Greif were worth $16,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GEF. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in Greif during the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Greif by 191.1% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Greif in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Commonwealth Bank of Australia bought a new stake in shares of Greif in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Greif in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $241,000. 47.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut Greif from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Greif from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Greif from $65.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 7th. Robert W. Baird cut Greif from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Greif from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $34.25 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $43.21.
Greif (NYSE:GEF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $987.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Greif had a return on equity of 18.24% and a net margin of 5.41%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Greif, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In related news, CEO Peter G. Watson bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.26 per share, with a total value of $332,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,706,204.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Ole G. Rosgaard bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.11 per share, with a total value of $108,330.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $195,535.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 22,601 shares of company stock valued at $836,916 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 13.56% of the company’s stock.
Greif Profile
Greif, Inc produces and sells industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services; Paper Packaging & Services; Flexible Products & Services; and Land Management. The Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services segment offers rigid industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services.
