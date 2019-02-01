Greenhill & Co., Inc. (GHL) Posts Earnings Results

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.22), Briefing.com reports. Greenhill & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 39.90% and a net margin of 11.14%. The firm had revenue of $89.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.55 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.85) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE:GHL opened at $25.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $586.30 million, a P/E ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.51. Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $16.25 and a one year high of $33.45.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. Greenhill & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 12.42%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Sandler O’Neill downgraded shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “mkt perform” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, January 4th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. They set a “sell” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.40.

In other Greenhill & Co., Inc. news, CEO Scott L. Bok purchased 220,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.60 per share, with a total value of $4,986,328.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott L. Bok purchased 42,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.26 per share, with a total value of $988,550.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 483,934 shares of company stock valued at $10,985,994. 15.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Greenhill & Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent investment bank for corporations, partnerships, institutions, and governments worldwide. The company provides financial advisory services primarily related to mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, financings, and capital raisings.

