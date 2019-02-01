Green Dot (GDOT) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

According to Zacks, “Green Dot’s long-term strategic plan to be a ‘New Kind of Bank’ is leading to impressive organic results. Strength across established product lines and Banking as a Service (BaaS) platform programs are the key drivers of growth. The company’s longlasting relationship with Walmart is a key catalyst behind its operating revenue growth. Shares of the company have outperformed its industry in the past year. Despite such positives, Green Dot experiences fluctuation in revenues due to seasonal factors. Seasonality causes considerable fluctuations in revenues and makes profit forecasting difficult. The company has never declared and currently do not have any plan to pay cash dividends on common stock.”

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on GDOT. ValuEngine cut shares of Green Dot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Craig Hallum set a $115.00 price target on shares of Green Dot and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank set a $79.00 price objective on shares of Green Dot and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Green Dot in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $103.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Green Dot and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.23.

Shares of NYSE:GDOT traded up $1.63 during trading on Friday, reaching $75.65. 162,952 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 925,115. Green Dot has a 52-week low of $54.08 and a 52-week high of $93.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.88 and a beta of 0.98.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.13. Green Dot had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 14.80%. The firm had revenue of $230.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Green Dot will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Green Dot news, COO Kuan Archer sold 22,088 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.87, for a total value of $1,742,080.56. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 170,155 shares in the company, valued at $13,420,124.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven W. Streit sold 9,860 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.84, for a total transaction of $777,362.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 84,519 shares in the company, valued at $6,663,477.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 168,465 shares of company stock worth $13,646,426 over the last quarter. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDOT. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Green Dot in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Green Dot during the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Green Dot during the 3rd quarter valued at $161,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Green Dot during the 3rd quarter valued at $165,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in shares of Green Dot by 7,525.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 15,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 14,901 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.00% of the company’s stock.

About Green Dot

Green Dot Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a pro-consumer bank holding company that provides personal banking for the masses. It operates through two segments, Account Services and Processing, and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit as account programs, such reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of GPR cards, consumer checking accounts, small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, and other financial services.

