Great Lakes Aviation (GLUX) & JetBlue Airways (JBLU) Head to Head Contrast

Great Lakes Aviation (OTCMKTS:GLUX) and JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) are both transportation companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Great Lakes Aviation has a beta of 3.89, meaning that its stock price is 289% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, JetBlue Airways has a beta of 0.83, meaning that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Great Lakes Aviation and JetBlue Airways’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Great Lakes Aviation N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A JetBlue Airways $7.66 billion 0.72 $188.00 million $1.55 11.61

JetBlue Airways has higher revenue and earnings than Great Lakes Aviation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Great Lakes Aviation and JetBlue Airways, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Great Lakes Aviation 0 0 0 0 N/A JetBlue Airways 3 7 4 0 2.07

JetBlue Airways has a consensus price target of $20.48, suggesting a potential upside of 13.85%. Given JetBlue Airways’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe JetBlue Airways is more favorable than Great Lakes Aviation.

Profitability

This table compares Great Lakes Aviation and JetBlue Airways’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Great Lakes Aviation N/A N/A N/A JetBlue Airways 2.44% 10.97% 4.95%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

89.0% of JetBlue Airways shares are held by institutional investors. 63.0% of Great Lakes Aviation shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of JetBlue Airways shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

JetBlue Airways beats Great Lakes Aviation on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Great Lakes Aviation Company Profile

Great Lakes Aviation, Ltd., a regional airline company, operates as an independent carrier and code share partner with United Air Lines, Inc. in the United States. The company offers scheduled air service to its hubs under the Great Lakes brand; and carries cargo on its scheduled flights. As of March 20, 2015, it served 28 airports in 9 states with a fleet of 6 Embraer EMB-120 Brasilias and 28 Beechcraft 1900D regional airliners. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Cheyenne, Wyoming.

JetBlue Airways Company Profile

JetBlue Airways Corporation, a passenger carrier company, provides air transportation services. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated a fleet of 53 Airbus A321 aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 101 destinations in 30 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands, and 21 countries in the Caribbean and Latin America. JetBlue Airways Corporation was founded in 1998 and is based in Long Island City, New York.

