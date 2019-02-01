Graphic Packaging Holding (GPK) Holdings Raised by First Personal Financial Services

First Personal Financial Services raised its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) by 101.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,491 shares during the quarter. First Personal Financial Services’ holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $31,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GPK. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 13.5% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 882,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,800,000 after acquiring an additional 105,175 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 1,838.8% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 222,669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 211,184 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 47.9% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,422,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,873,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080,929 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in Graphic Packaging during the third quarter valued at about $363,000. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 17.6% during the third quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 207,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,900,000 after acquiring an additional 31,010 shares during the period.

A number of research firms have commented on GPK. Zacks Investment Research cut Graphic Packaging from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Graphic Packaging from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Vertical Research set a $18.00 target price on Graphic Packaging and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine cut Graphic Packaging from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $15.00 target price on Graphic Packaging and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.22.

Shares of GPK stock opened at $12.07 on Friday. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 12-month low of $10.04 and a 12-month high of $16.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.30.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 3.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 5th. Investors of record on Saturday, December 15th were given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.04%.

About Graphic Packaging

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK) and coated recycled paperboard (CRB) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging folding cartons primarily to consumer packaged goods companies.

