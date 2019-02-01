Graphcoin Hits 24 Hour Volume of $42.00 (GRPH)

Graphcoin (CURRENCY:GRPH) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. Graphcoin has a total market cap of $31,685.00 and $42.00 worth of Graphcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Graphcoin has traded down 11.3% against the US dollar. One Graphcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0025 or 0.00000071 BTC on popular exchanges including CryptoBridge and CoinExchange.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Graphcoin

Graphcoin (CRYPTO:GRPH) is a coin. Graphcoin’s total supply is 12,755,699 coins. The official website for Graphcoin is graphcoin.net . The Reddit community for Graphcoin is /r/graphcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Graphcoin’s official Twitter account is @GRPHcoin

Graphcoin Coin Trading

Graphcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graphcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Graphcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Graphcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

