Graham Holdings Co (GHC) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 6th

Graham Holdings Co (NYSE:GHC) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of 1.39 per share on Thursday, February 21st. This represents a $5.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 6th. This is a positive change from Graham’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.33.

Graham has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 16.4% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Shares of NYSE GHC opened at $665.00 on Friday. Graham has a 1 year low of $537.40 and a 1 year high of $690.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 0.51.

Graham (NYSE:GHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $13.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.65 by $4.54. Graham had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 7.86%. The company had revenue of $674.77 million for the quarter.

In related news, VP Marcel A. Snyman sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $633.07, for a total transaction of $63,307.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 500 shares in the company, valued at $316,535. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 21.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Graham Company Profile

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company worldwide. It provides a range of certificate, diploma, and degree programs, as well as online education services; and test preparation business services in pre-college, graduate, health, and bar review, as well as publishes and sells test preparation and other books through retail channels.

