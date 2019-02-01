Gradient Capital Advisors LLC Has $352,000 Position in Vanguard Value ETF (VTV)

Gradient Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 56.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,595 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares during the period. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 149.3% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV opened at $104.76 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $91.62 and a one year high of $113.49.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

