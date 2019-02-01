GoldMint (MNTP) Market Cap Hits $545,016.00

GoldMint (CURRENCY:MNTP) traded up 9.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 1st. GoldMint has a market capitalization of $545,016.00 and $2,578.00 worth of GoldMint was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GoldMint coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.28 or 0.00008168 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bancor Network, YoBit, Livecoin and IDEX. Over the last seven days, GoldMint has traded up 11.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get GoldMint alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00008903 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00028921 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000753 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0833 or 0.00002391 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.69 or 0.01859573 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.53 or 0.00187292 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00200972 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000113 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00029194 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 24.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000037 BTC.

GoldMint Coin Profile

GoldMint’s genesis date was August 15th, 2017. GoldMint’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,914,997 coins. GoldMint’s official website is www.goldmint.io . The official message board for GoldMint is blog.goldmint.io . GoldMint’s official Twitter account is @goldmint_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for GoldMint is /r/goldmintio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling GoldMint

GoldMint can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, YoBit, IDEX and Bancor Network. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldMint directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoldMint should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GoldMint using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GoldMint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GoldMint and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.