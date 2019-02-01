Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates €23.10 Price Target for Evonik Industries (EVK)

Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) has been given a €23.10 ($26.86) price target by stock analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential downside of 2.28% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Nord/LB set a €29.00 ($33.72) price target on Evonik Industries and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. UBS Group set a €21.00 ($24.42) price target on Evonik Industries and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Evonik Industries in a research note on Tuesday, January 22nd. Baader Bank set a €34.00 ($39.53) price target on Evonik Industries and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €28.00 ($32.56) price target on Evonik Industries and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €30.98 ($36.02).

FRA:EVK opened at €23.64 ($27.49) on Friday. Evonik Industries has a 1 year low of €26.78 ($31.14) and a 1 year high of €32.97 ($38.34).

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business worldwide. It operates through Nutrition & Care, Resource Efficiency, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Nutrition & Care segment offers specialty chemicals, including amphoteric surfactants, ceramides, phytosphingosines, oleochemical quaternary derivatives, polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, superabsorbents, amino acids and amino acid derivatives, synthesis products, pharmaceutical polymers, and DL-methionine for use in consumer goods, and animal nutrition and healthcare products.

