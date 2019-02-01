Goldman Sachs Group Initiates Coverage on Appian (APPN)

Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

APPN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Appian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 1st. Barclays raised shares of Appian from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.80.

Appian stock opened at $32.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.77 and a beta of 1.75. Appian has a fifty-two week low of $22.61 and a fifty-two week high of $43.61.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $54.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.73 million. Appian had a negative net margin of 19.54% and a negative return on equity of 85.70%. The business’s revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Appian will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Edward L. Hughes sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.98, for a total transaction of $599,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 134,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,028,232.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Edward L. Hughes sold 4,506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total transaction of $122,788.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 816,419 shares of company stock valued at $20,793,475 and have sold 44,145 shares valued at $1,251,979. 64.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of APPN. Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Appian by 78.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,930,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,914,000 after purchasing an additional 847,007 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Appian by 78.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,930,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,914,000 after purchasing an additional 847,007 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Appian during the 3rd quarter worth about $13,801,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Appian by 101.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 408,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,536,000 after purchasing an additional 206,211 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Appian by 94.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 246,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,166,000 after purchasing an additional 120,026 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.19% of the company’s stock.

About Appian

Appian Corporation provides low-code software development platform that enables organizations to develop various applications in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, data flows, records, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded or configured.

