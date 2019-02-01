Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) Shares Sold by Capital Management Corp VA

Capital Management Corp VA trimmed its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 80.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,302 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 26,412 shares during the period. Capital Management Corp VA’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in Goldman Sachs Group by 3,087.5% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 255 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. First Command Bank grew its position in Goldman Sachs Group by 46.5% during the fourth quarter. First Command Bank now owns 315 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Goldman Sachs Group by 46.5% during the fourth quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 315 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Goldman Sachs Group by 592.0% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 346 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

In other news, VP Gregory K. Palm sold 16,451 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.41, for a total transaction of $2,606,002.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Monday, January 21st. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $257.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target (up from $235.00) on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $254.88.

NYSE:GS opened at $198.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $75.32 billion, a PE ratio of 7.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.13. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $151.70 and a fifty-two week high of $275.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 16th. The investment management company reported $6.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.15 by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $8.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.48 billion. Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 28.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.68 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 23.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 27th. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.66%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/02/01/goldman-sachs-group-inc-gs-shares-sold-by-capital-management-corp-va.html.

Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

See Also: What are Closed-End Mutual Funds?

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.