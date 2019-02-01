GoldCoin 1-Day Volume Hits $3,278.00 (GLD)

GoldCoin (CURRENCY:GLD) traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. One GoldCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0641 or 0.00001838 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi and Bittrex. Over the last week, GoldCoin has traded 12.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. GoldCoin has a market cap of $2.66 million and $3,278.00 worth of GoldCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.00 or 0.00946425 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0770 or 0.00002208 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00021815 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0937 or 0.00002687 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0428 or 0.00001226 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00012991 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0716 or 0.00002053 BTC.

Gulden (NLG) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000576 BTC.

GoldCoin Profile

GLD is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 11th, 2013. GoldCoin’s total supply is 41,575,696 coins. The official website for GoldCoin is www.goldcoin.org . The official message board for GoldCoin is www.goldcointalk.org . GoldCoin’s official Twitter account is @goldcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for GoldCoin is /r/goldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

GoldCoin Coin Trading

GoldCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoldCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GoldCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

